Lucille Barner
Millville - Lucille Barner, 91, of Millville passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
Born in Americus, GA to the late Leroy Brown and Ethelene King Brown, she was a resident of Millville for the past three years and before that she had resided in Bridgeton and Cedarville.
Prior to her retirement, Lucille had been employed by P.J. Ritter Co., Hunt Foods Co. and Blue Coach Foods. She was a member of the Church of the Living God in Bridgeton.
She is survived by a son, Brad Barner and his wife, Lorraine of Millville; 14 grandchildren including Wanda Barner and Tammy McNair (James) whom she raised and several great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Charles Barner; two daughters, Rosa Mae Powell and Eddie Mae Downing; three sisters, Betty Anne Burns, Sallie Mae McClendon and Mammie Lou Lovett and a brother, Johnnie Lee King.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020