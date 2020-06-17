Lucille Gaskill
Lucille Gaskill

Millville - Lucille Cora Gaskill (nee Gandy), 93, surrounded by her family, took her last breath on earth and her first breath in Heaven on Monday evening June 15, 2020. Although we grieve her loss, we rejoice in the assurance that as believers we will see her again one day. She is now pain free and taking a tour of Heaven with her husband, Bill, who left her after 53 years of marriage in 2001.

Lucille was a homemaker throughout her married life raising two sons, Wilbert Jr. and Brian. She was an excellent cook always having a hot meal ready when her husband got home from work.

Lucille was raised by her Aunt Alice and Uncle Brian in Dividing Creek.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Sr. "Bill", her son, Brian and three angel babies that she is loving on now in Heaven.

Left to cherish her memory is her son and daughter-in-law, Wilbert Jr. and Peggy Gaskill, three grandchildren, Kimberly Rhoads (Dan), Kelli Lobb (Kyle) and Will III (Aarika) and nine great grandchildren, Rachael, Caleb and Joel Rhoads, Karis, Kendra, Kaydence and Kyle, Jr. Lobb and Savannah and Levi Gaskill, along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, son and angel babies, she was predeceased by a sister, Rhoda Retkovis and three brothers, Leroy, Woodrow and Norman Gandy

We would like to thank the staff at Genesis-Millville Center for the care given to her over the last four years. Also, thank you to Bayada Hospice for the care given to her during these last two weeks.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday June 20th at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St. in Bridgeton where friends will be received from 11 until 12.

Rev. Michael Weigel of the Ocean County Baptist Church and Rev. Doug Chaney of the Dividing Creek Baptist Church will share in officiating the service.

The burial will follow the service at take place at the Dividing Creek Baptist Cemetery.




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
