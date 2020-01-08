|
Lucille Harvey
Vineland - Lucille Harvey (Brignolo), a life-long resident of Vineland, died suddenly Monday the 6th of January at the age of 74. Lucille was born on August 13, 1945 in Vineland, NJ to Joseph and Lena (Sarnicola) Brignolo. She attended Vineland High School, and graduated from Glassboro State College in 1967. Lucille married Kenneth A. Harvey Jr. of Newfield, NJ on December 23, 1967. They raised two children, Robert and Holli. Lucille worked as a teacher in the Vineland school district for 26 years, having taught basic skills to students at Max Leuchter and at Rossi. She retired from this position in 2003. Lucille shared her life with her husband Ken. Both were active in local and national classic car clubs, namely involving Ford Thunderbirds and Mazda Miatas, having held leadership positions at the local level. Her time with these car clubs led to many friendships locally and throughout the country with other automobile enthusiasts. In addition, she also shared her passion for dogs with Ken, having owned several German Shepherds over a 35-year period, as well as maintaining membership in the American Kennel Club. Such was her devotion to canines that after her retirement from teaching, Lucille volunteered her time as a board member of the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. In addition to enjoying classic cars and dogs, Lucille also very much enjoyed an outing to the Atlantic City casinos and vacationing in Key West, FL. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Harvey Jr.; son Robert and his wife Alysia of Moorestown, NJ,; daughter Holli Harvey-Dudlek and her husband Harry of Middletown, DE; her mother Lena of Millville, NJ two grandsons Cole and Gabriel of Moorestown. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Donoflio and her husband Lawrence of Mt. Laurel, NJ; two aunts Alice Brignolo of Vineland, NJ and Lucy Cardana of Vineland NJ five cousins Stephen Cardana and wife Barbara of Fort Mill, SC, Larry Brignolo and wife Nan of Vineland, NJ, Richard Brignolo of Vineland, NJ, David Cardana of Vineland, NJ, and Beverly Brignolo-Robb and husband David of Ashville NC, and one niece Lauren Donoflio Popadines and husband Kevin currently residing in Spain. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday, January 10th from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral service beginning at 12pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Final Disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lucille's memory to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 North Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360, or https://southjerseyregionalanimalshelter.org/donate/inmemory/ .To send online condolences please visit our wesite at WWW. RONEFUNERALSERVICE.COM
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020