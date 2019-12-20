|
|
Lucinda "Lucy" Cifuentes
Vineland - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lucinda "Lucy" Cifuentes, age 76 of Vineland, NJ. Lucy passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 with her children by her side.
Lucy was born October 17, 1943 in Carahue, Chile and moved to the United States in 1982 where she eventually settled in Vineland with her family.
She leaves behind her children, Andrea (Peter Paterno), Paul and wife Lauren of Vineland and Jaime and wife Dawn and their daughter, Mariela of Upper Deerfield; grandchildren, Giuliana, Leo, and Luca and her sister, Ruth and son Abraham of Atlanta, GA. She also leaves behind several siblings and extended family members in Chile.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jose; infant daughter, Nadia and infant grandson, Peter Paterno, Jr.
Lucy was a loving mother and always put her children first. She enjoyed cooking for her family and all of their friends. If at any time you walked through her front door, she was definitely feeding you at least a 3 course meal. She also enjoyed reading and relaxing at the beach. Lucy was a big fan of Elvis and jazz music. She always knew what to say to lift your spirits and once she started laughing, it was hard to get her to stop.
She will be tremendously missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 12pm to 2pm, with funeral services at 1:30pm at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019