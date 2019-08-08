Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Inurnment
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Millville, NJ
View Map
1931 - 2019
Lucy Linkiewicz Obituary
Lucy Linkiewicz

Port Elizabeth - Lucy Linkiewicz, 87, was called home to be with our Dear Lord Jesus on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after an extended illness.

Lucy loved spending time with her family and she also loved to needlepoint, play Bingo, loved watching NASCAR, Football and the Hallmark channel.

She was a member and past President of VFW Ladies Auxiliary (Post 2169) of Millville. NJ.

She is predeceased be her parents, Rocco DaGrossa and Laura Thurston; two brothers, Robert and Clayton DaGrossa and one daughter, Shirley Gager.

Lucy is survived by five daughters and one son, Rosemary Vasquez (Tony), Helen Bassetti (Bill), Cathy Linkiewicz, Betty Drastal (Lou), Stan Linkiewicz Jr. (Traci) and Donna Tice (Ron); grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, great-great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Mom, Forever in our Hearts

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2-4 PM, with a Funeral Service at 3:30 PM at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 South Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361. Inurnment of ashes will take place on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 AM at Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
