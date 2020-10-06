Luis A. Jimenez
Vineland - Luis A. Jimenez, age 85 of Vineland, passed away at home on Monday, October 5, 2020.
He was born in Marecao, Puerto Rico to the late, Paulina (Ramos) and Angel Jimenez-Velez and has been a resident of Vineland since 1971. Luis married the love of his life, Blanca Acevedo on April 23, 1960 and together they raised 6 children. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Ocean Yachts of New Gretna as a welder. Luis enjoyed playing the guitar and the cuatro, gardening and most of all, sharing time with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter Jeanelle Jimenez in 2015.
Luis is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Blanca Jimenez. His 5 children; Luis A. Jimenez Jr., Gilbert Jimenez, Wally Jimenez, Yamille Jimenez-Rodriguez and Roynell Jimenez, along with 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 9th at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 75 Columbia Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. The viewing will be on Thursday evening from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Church and again on Friday morning from 10:00-11:00 am, prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.