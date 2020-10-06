1/1
Luis A. Jimenez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luis A. Jimenez

Vineland - Luis A. Jimenez, age 85 of Vineland, passed away at home on Monday, October 5, 2020.

He was born in Marecao, Puerto Rico to the late, Paulina (Ramos) and Angel Jimenez-Velez and has been a resident of Vineland since 1971. Luis married the love of his life, Blanca Acevedo on April 23, 1960 and together they raised 6 children. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Ocean Yachts of New Gretna as a welder. Luis enjoyed playing the guitar and the cuatro, gardening and most of all, sharing time with his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his daughter Jeanelle Jimenez in 2015.

Luis is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Blanca Jimenez. His 5 children; Luis A. Jimenez Jr., Gilbert Jimenez, Wally Jimenez, Yamille Jimenez-Rodriguez and Roynell Jimenez, along with 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 9th at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 75 Columbia Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. The viewing will be on Thursday evening from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Church and again on Friday morning from 10:00-11:00 am, prior to the service.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved