Luis "Louie" Aponte
Luis "Louie" Aponte

Vineland - Luis "Louie" Aponte, 61, of Vineland, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday evening November 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with kidney disease. Louie was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong Vineland resident. He was predeceased by his daughter Idalia "Dolly" in 1993, Granddaughter Delianys, Sister Idalia & brother Artemio "Junior"

Before retiring, Louie was a proud member of Union Local #172, having worked for Art Anderson Construction & Statewide Highway for most of his career. He enjoyed Classic antique cars and cherished his 63 & 70 Chevy Impala's, Oldie's music, fishing and crabbing with his family and most of all just being surrounded by his family.

Louie was together with his wife for 37 yrs.; Luz (Alvarez), 2 daughters; Ashely Aponte & Hector Cruz, Delilah Aponte, 5 grandchildren; Arianna, Jazyah, Rozilyn, Lucas, Ariella, Parents; Artemio & Gertrudis Aponte, Brother; Hector & Lynn Aponte,

Mother in-law; Luz (Villafane) Alvarez, Sister in-law; Carmen Alvarez, Brother in-law; Jorge & wife Maria Alvarez as well as many nieces & nephews.

Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and again on Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ. His funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 AM on Wednesday at the Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish-Church of St. Michael, 504 West Ave., Minotola, NJ. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings are required.

Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.






Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
NOV
11
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
NOV
11
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish-Church of St. Michael
