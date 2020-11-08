Luis "Louie" Aponte
Vineland - Luis "Louie" Aponte, 61, of Vineland, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday evening November 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with kidney disease. Louie was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong Vineland resident. He was predeceased by his daughter Idalia "Dolly" in 1993, Granddaughter Delianys, Sister Idalia & brother Artemio "Junior"
Before retiring, Louie was a proud member of Union Local #172, having worked for Art Anderson Construction & Statewide Highway for most of his career. He enjoyed Classic antique cars and cherished his 63 & 70 Chevy Impala's, Oldie's music, fishing and crabbing with his family and most of all just being surrounded by his family.
Louie was together with his wife for 37 yrs.; Luz (Alvarez), 2 daughters; Ashely Aponte & Hector Cruz, Delilah Aponte, 5 grandchildren; Arianna, Jazyah, Rozilyn, Lucas, Ariella, Parents; Artemio & Gertrudis Aponte, Brother; Hector & Lynn Aponte,
Mother in-law; Luz (Villafane) Alvarez, Sister in-law; Carmen Alvarez, Brother in-law; Jorge & wife Maria Alvarez as well as many nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and again on Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ. His funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 AM on Wednesday at the Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish-Church of St. Michael, 504 West Ave., Minotola, NJ. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.