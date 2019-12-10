|
|
Luis Guzman
Vineland - It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Luis Guzman Jr. on Friday, December 6th 2019 at Albert Einstein Medical Center. Luis' passing was a shock to everyone, but he went peacefully surrounded by his loved ones into the loving arms of his lord God. Luis was born in Manhattan, NY to Luis Guzman Sr. and Rosa Sanchez on July 4th, 1957. Luis had a short management career at both Home Depot and BJ's. His long term career was at A&P Grocery. He enjoyed going camping, watching movies, listening to music, and spending time with his family. He liked spending Christmas around the family, going to school ceremonies, and many other similar events. Anywhere he went, he could make a friend in a matter of just a few minutes. He was also endlessly proud of his children. Luis will always be remembered by his domestic partner of 20 years Susan Clark, the woman he called mom for the past 20 years, Shirley Clark; his father Luis Guzman Sr.; son Christopher Guzman; and his daughters, Madison Guzman, Sandra Guzman and Paige Trask. He will also be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Christopher Guzman Jr., Tanaya and Robert Thompson; brother Raymond Guzman, and his sisters Martiza Aquino, Yvette Guzman Roman, Elizabeth Guzman, and Leticia Guzman Vasquez and many other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Ayana Thompson; brother Eli Guzman; mother Rosa Sanchez, and grandparents Eulalia Martinez, and Hipolito Guzman Hernandez. Funeral home visitations will be held on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm and again on Friday 1pm to 2pm followed by words of remembrance at 2pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019