Lula "Lou" A. Blizzard
Fairton - Lula "Lou" A. Blizzard nee Roller passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019.
Born in Millville, she moved to Fairton at an early age and grew up there.
She was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church for many years where she taught sabbath school classes. An avid baseball fan, she loved the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and her favorite player was Mike Trout. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. In her free time, Lou enjoyed listening to country music, going out to eat and flea markets. A graduate of Bridgeton High School Class of 1948, she enjoyed attending her class reunions. She had been employed by Santa's Best until her retirement. Lou was a kind and generous soul and will be missed by many.
She is survived by; her three children, Linda Green (Dominick), Thelma Crackovich and Frank Blizzard (Jeanette); six grandchildren, Tracey Sheppard, Nick and Jason Green, Billy and Mark Britton and Andrew Blizzard; a brother, Robert Roller; five great-grandchildren, Tyler and Shane Peachey and Sarina, Kaydence and Mason Britton; her beloved retriever, Lexie and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; her husband, Franklin P. Blizzard (2016); her sister, Jessie Cox; her brothers, George "Jake" Roller and Russell "Reds" Roller; her son-in-law, Danny Crackovich and her parents, Christian and Thelma Ford Roller Hufsey.
Cremation and inurnment took place at Laurel Lawn Crematory in Upper Deerfield Twp. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 27, 2019