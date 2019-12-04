|
Lula Mae Pierce
Laurel Lake - Lula Mae Pierce, 75, of Laurel Lake, Commercial Township, went to be with the Lord on Friday November 29, after a three year illness, with her loving daughter in law, Jennifer, by her side. Born in Wilmington, North Carolina, Lula had lived in the South Jersey area for over 50 years. Lula was raised by her grandparents, Rena and Leroy Garvey in Elmer, NJ.
Prior to retirement, Lula worked as a caregiver at the Cumberland Manor Nursing home in Hopewell Township for over 18 years. Prior to that, Lula worked in the Wheaton's Glass Factory in Millville and also worked for a time in the Bridgeton Glass Plant. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Lula was an active member of the Port Elizabeth Nazarene Church, and enjoyed attending all the church activities. Lula was a dedicated member of the church, and would do yard work, teach Sunday School, and even drove the church bus, when needed. She also enjoyed working in her yard, crocheting, and visiting family in the State of Washington.
Lula is survived by: son, William Messing; daughters, Elizabeth Pierce, and Diana White; daughter in law, Jennifer Stim; siblings, Eddy Woody, Dorothy Harvey, Frank Downs, Donald Downs, Jean Marie Downs; and 5 grandchildren. Lula was pre-deceased by: husband, Henry Pierce Jr., and daughter, Lora Lynn Ramsey; sister, Rena Starr; and brothers, Robert Woody, Willard "Charles" Woody, and James Woody.
Services will be held on Saturday (12/7/2019) at 11am in the Port Elizabeth Nazarene Church of Port Elizabeth, NJ. Burial will follow in the Haleyville Methodist Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the church on Saturday from 10am until 11am. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019