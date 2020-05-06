|
Lurdine Beasley Bivens
Lurdine Beasley Bivens slipped away peacefully in her sleep into the arms of the Loving Savior on April 27, 2020, after a very brief illness. Lurdine, or Dean as some affectionately called her, was born in Warrenton, GA, to the late Essie Mae Beasley and the late James Beasley.
After moving to Maryland with her family, she was formally educated in the Salisbury Maryland Public School System and in 1963 she graduated from Salisbury High School. She went on obtain several certifications and apprenticeships, later becoming a Medical Technician.
At an early age, Lurdine relocated to New York City, and spent most of her adult life there. She was involved in several social activities, lodges, and often modeled in fashion shows. Lurdine had an uncanny hilarity and often brought people to tears as she described her niece and nephews as having dead brain cells. She was funny also stern and direct. She never left her feelings to wonder, they were always clear. Those who knew her, new that.
Lurdine married the love of her life, Richard Bivens, a Navy Veteran. They were very much in love, and were known for always hosting family gatherings including friends, neighbors, community people, and even strangers. They loved Oldies but Goodies, and would play music until long past midnight. She touched the lives of many people and always had a soft spot for animals, stray puppies, cats and orphaned children.
Lurdine loved very deeply and later became the caregiver for her father, and sent love, flowers, cards, money and visits to her mother, calling daily.
She is survived by four sisters, Josephine Lynn, Mary M. Cook, Lovi Jackson, and Kimyatta Tolbert, all of Salisbury MD; one niece, Lynnette Lynn-Horton, of Capitol Heights, MD; one nephew, Isaac James Cook, III of Rehoboth Beach, DE; one great niece, Lamisha Cook; three great nephews, Quintin R. Horton, Isaac J. Cook, IV, and Jordan T. Coleman, and eight great nieces and nephews, Jul'Niyiah, Elijah, Laila, Lennox, London, Kinsley, NiYomi, and Carter; three aunts, Morris, Odisteen, and Helen Gross and a host of other relatives and friends; one uncle, Edward J. Gross, and a nephew, John H. Lynn IV preceded her in death.
Funeral services and burial will be private for immediate family only at the Cumberland Co. Veterans Cemetery, Bridgeton. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020