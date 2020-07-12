Luz C. Slimmer
Millville - Luz C. Slimmer, 78 of Millville, died at home after an extended illness on Saturday July 11th, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she had lived in the Millville area for over 54 years.
Luz was a professional dancer in Philadelphia during the 1960's. After moving to Millville, she worked for the Millville Board of Education, as a cafeteria aide at Bacon School for over 10 years. Luz was also a wonderful homemaker.
She loved music and dance, and especially enjoyed Native American Music. Luz was able to dance and jump rope on her "tippy toes". She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and loved to watch and listen to the Mummers String Bands. Luz enjoyed going to the casinos and playing the slot machines.
Survivors include: husband, Hershell "Huck" Slimmer; sons, Hershell "Buddy" Slimmer III (Amanda), Michael Slimmer (Steph), and Walter "Joe" Robinson; daughter, Tina Slimmer; grandchildren, Haley Washington (Rashawn), Lindsey Slimmer, Andrew Fones, Mikala Robinson, Morgan and Michael Slimmer; great grandchildren, Elijah Washington, Shyla Washington; long time family friend, Christopher Sutherland.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com
