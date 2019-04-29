|
|
Lydia M. Trischitta
Vineland - Lydia M. Trischitta, 69 of Vineland passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Anna (LaGamba) Spallone. Lydia owned and operated J & C Auto Parts along side with her husband, Carmen and her son, Carmen, Jr. for many years. Most recently, she was the Assistant Director for the Golan Learning Center. Lydia taught Sunday school at the Ramoth Church and enjoyed watching the children she mentored grow into young adults. Most of all she loved spending time with grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Spallone.
Lydia is survived by her husband of 48 years, Carmen Trischitta, her son and his wife Carmen Jr. and Angela, granddaughters Georgianna and Annastasia, sister and her husband Emelia and Mickey Marko and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Ramoth Nazerene Church , 2725 N Delsea Drive, Vineland where a funeral service will take place at 6:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Golan Learning Center in memory of Lydia Trischitta. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 29, 2019