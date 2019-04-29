Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ramoth Nazerene Church
2725 N Delsea Drive
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Ramoth Nazerene Church
2725 N Delsea Drive
Vineland , NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Trischitta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia M. Trischitta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lydia M. Trischitta Obituary
Lydia M. Trischitta

Vineland - Lydia M. Trischitta, 69 of Vineland passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Anna (LaGamba) Spallone. Lydia owned and operated J & C Auto Parts along side with her husband, Carmen and her son, Carmen, Jr. for many years. Most recently, she was the Assistant Director for the Golan Learning Center. Lydia taught Sunday school at the Ramoth Church and enjoyed watching the children she mentored grow into young adults. Most of all she loved spending time with grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Spallone.

Lydia is survived by her husband of 48 years, Carmen Trischitta, her son and his wife Carmen Jr. and Angela, granddaughters Georgianna and Annastasia, sister and her husband Emelia and Mickey Marko and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Ramoth Nazerene Church , 2725 N Delsea Drive, Vineland where a funeral service will take place at 6:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Golan Learning Center in memory of Lydia Trischitta. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now