Lynn D. Chaplin, Sr.
Fairfield Twp. - Lynn D. Chaplin, Sr., 60, of Fairfield Twp. passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Born in Somerset, PA to the late Stanley R. Chaplin and Eva Jean Harmon Chaplin, he had been a resident of Fairfield Township all of his life.
Prior to his retirement, he had been an instructor with Carpenter's Union Local 255 out of Hammonton for 30 years. He had worked as a carpenter in the field with the union prior to becoming an instructor. In his free time, Lynn enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a former member of the Fairton Fire and Rescue Squad, a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and a member of the Evening Star Lodge 97 F&AM Cedarville.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Chance Chaplin; his son, Lynn D. Chaplin, Jr. of Upper Deerfield Twp.; Kristin Chaplin of Upper Deerfield Twp. and his brother, Raymond "Squeaky" Chaplin, Sr. and his wife, Linda of Fairfield Twp.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Evening Star Lodge #97, 27 Main Street, Cedarville, NJ 08311 or to a cancer research organization. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.