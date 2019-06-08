|
Lynnwood Perry Sr.
Millville - Lynnwood Perry Sr age 74 of Millville departed this life on June 2, 2019 in Bishop McCarthy, Vineland. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa to Pinckney A. and Mildred J. (Petway) Perry. He was a resident of the area most of his life.
He retired from Wheaton Glass in Millville where he was a Manager. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the US Navy.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Ronald and Earnest Perry.
He leaves to cherish his memories his two sons, Lynnwood Jr. and Lynndell Perry; five daughters, Patricia L. Perry, Denise I. Perry, Tammy Pierce, Tanjia Garriss and Trina Cuff; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Albert S. Perry; sister, Diana Turpin; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 11am Monday, June 10th at Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church, 315 Plum St., Vineland; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Cumberland County Veteran Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 8, 2019