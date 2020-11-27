Mahlon D. Orr
Lawrence Twp - Mahlon D. Orr, 67, of Lawrence Twp. passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 following a long battle against heart and lung cancers.
Born in Bridgeton to the late Janet Maines Danley, he was the husband of the late Barbara D. Munyon-Orr. Barbara and Mahlon were married for 47 years and she was the love of his life.
Mahlon is survived by his step-son (son of his heart), John Brian "JB" Rhubart (Joy); his grandchildren, Maranda Rhubart (daughter of his heart) who resided with him and John Brian Rhubart and Sophia Rhubart whom he loved dearly; his loving dog, Sport; his sister, Cheryl Sharp of Millville; his brother, Thomas Orr of Alaska; his brothers in law, Bill "Spike" Munyon, Harry "Monk" Munyon, Keith "Eagle" Munyon and James "Wolf" Munyon and their families including Brittney, Bill and Steven; his surviving uncles, Harry Maines of Hopewell and Walt Parsons of Bridgeton and many cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members including the siblings of his heart, Sandy Makosky-Cicchitte and David Maines. Besides his wife, Babara Ann Munyon Orr, he was preceded in death by; his mother, Janet Maines Danley; his brother, John Orr; his grandparents, Mahlon Maines and Reba Griner.
Mahlon had worked as an over the road truck driver for Catlin Trucking, Dagostino Trucking and Owens Trucking for over 20 years. For the past 25 years he had worked as a dispatcher for Nardelli Bros. Farms in Cedarville. He was a member of the Center Grove United Methodist Church. Mahlon was a long time resident of the Cedarville area. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He also enjoyed being with his close circle of friends who were always there for each other until the very end.
The family would like to personally thank all of the doctors and nurses affiliated with Inspira Hospital, Bayada nursing and hospice, and the University of Pennsylvania doctors and nurses for their amazing level of care. They would also like to thank his caregivers; Sandy, Miranda and Rebecca De La Rosa.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Monday, November 30th at 11 AM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Due to current regulations associated with the Covid-19 healthcare situation, we are limited to 50 people within the funeral home at a time and the understanding and cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated. Donations can be made in Mahlon's Memory to The Bayada Foundation Hospice Fund at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1441751
or to the Center Grove United Methodist Church, 3182 Cedarville Rd., Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
