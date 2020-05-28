Mamie "Phyllis" Stanchi
Vineland - Mamie P. "Phyllis" Stanchi, 88 of Sewell, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center in Mullica Hill, NJ. surrounded by her family, Phyllis was born in Philadelphia to the late William Stanchi and Catherine Tronco. She worked as a banquet server for many years at the Cherry Hill Inn in Cherry Hill, NJ as well as the Ivystone Inn in Pennsauken NJ. In later years she became a successful salesperson for Western Temporary Services in Vineland, NJ. As an expert Italian cook, she enjoyed making dinners for family, especially large Christmas Eve dinners and making homemade pizza. She also loved dancing, listening to music and spending time with family and friends. Phyllis is survived by her son, Tom Winnberg and his wife Wendy of Alloway Township, NJ; grandchildren Tom, Dan, Jim and Rob and their families; daughter Cathy McGhee and her husband Mike of Alloway Township NJ; grandchildren Mike and Jessica, and her great granddaughter Cassie. Funeral services and burial will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
