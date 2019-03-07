|
|
Mandie Claudean Silvio
Vineland - Mandie Claudean Hicks Silvio, 95 passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John C. Silvio; one son, Richard J Silvio; her siblings, Lurline, Pascal and Guy, Jr.
Claudean was born in Neshoba County, Mississippi on January 26, 1924 to the late William Guy Hicks and Martha Savell.
She is survived by six of her seven children, John F. Silvio (Billie), Anna Silvio Carroll, Martha Silvio Haywood, Michael Silvio (Michelle), Nancy Silvio Lodise (Rocco) and Timothy Silvio (Linda); eight grandchildren, Dawn Carroll, Brian Carroll, John Silvio Ahlers, William Silvio, Olivia Durst, Christian Silvio, Lacey Archer and Cory Silvio; fourteen great-grandchildren, Daina, Caitlin, Richard, Robert, Shelby, Nicholas, Bryton, Destini, Lucia, Lianna, Trevor, Abigail, Madelyn, Devyn and one great-great-grandchild, Gregory.
Claudean met her husband when she moved to Mobile, Alabama to work as a secretary at Brookley Field Army Base. They were married on January 18, 1943. John was shipped out to Europe after they had a short honeymoon and did not return until WWII was over.
Claudean loved to grow fresh vegetables and flowers. She also loved knitting, sewing and crocheting. She made many a baby blankets, sweaters and afghans. She was internationally known for her "scrubbies". She loved to keep busy.
Her greatest joy in life was her children and their children, the "little ones" she liked to say. She considered them her greatest treasures. She will be greatly missed by all.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland from 11am to 12pm, with a funeral service to follow at 12pm. Claudean will be laid to rest next to her late husband at Head of the River Cemetery, Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Cuidado Casero, 415 W. Landis Ave., Suite 100 Vineland, NJ 08360. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 7, 2019