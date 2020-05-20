|
|
Marcelina Nieves
Marcelina Nieves lovingly known as "Mami Vieja" or "Chela" went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Marcelina is predeceased by her parents, Juan and Amparo Gonzalez, and her siblings, Eva Rivera, Juan and Esteban Gonzalez.
She is survived by her loving husband, Antonio Nieves, of 60 years. They were married in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on December 31, 1960. Marcelina is remembered by her four children: Orlando, Neyda, Sonia, and Billy Nieves; fourteen beautiful grandchildren and blessed with 8 great-grandchildren.
Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on April 7, 1937, she moved to Vineland, NJ where she laid down roots at 2512. Marcelina retired from Progresso Foods where she worked for 28 years as a machine operator and made lifelong friends. She loved maintaining her ever growing garden, feeding the community, and being a pillar of her church La Roca De Salvacion for 35 years.
With care and concern for everyone, the family is following the social distancing regulations and funeral services will be private. Marcelina will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland.
The family is grateful for condolences and may be shared at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020