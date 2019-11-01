|
Marcella "Toot" Franzoi
Vineland - Marcella "Toot" Franzoi (nee Zani), 92, of Vineland, NJ passed away early Thursday morning October 31, 2019 in the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mrs. Franzoi was born and raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Marcella) & Joseph Zani and the wife of the Late Joseph "LaMar" Franzoi who died in 1992.
Mrs. Franzoi was a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. After raising her children she began working for the Vineland Board of Education in the cafeteria, teacher's aide & finally in the office of Special Education. She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening as well as doing cross-stitch handwork.
She is survived by her 3 children; Glenn M. & wife Cathi Franzoi, John J. & wife Patti Franzoi, Janine & husband Walt Wrzesniewski, Grandson: Michael Franzoi & Danielle McCourt, Sister; Doris "Ducky" Petrucci as well as several nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday November 6, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd, Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 AM. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the S.J. Reg. Animal Shelter through her personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/marcella-franzoi. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019