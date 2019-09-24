Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Marcello A. Zucca Obituary
Marcello A. Zucca

Pitman Manor - Marcello A. Zucca, 96, of Pitman Manor, NJ and formerly of Vineland passed away on Friday September 20, 2019 at the Jefferson Washington Twp. Hospital. Mr. Zucca was born in Vineland & raised in Italy. He returned to Vineland after W.W. II where he remained a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Argia (Bacchini) & Paris Zucca and the husband of the late Adeline R. (Monteleone) Zucca who died in 2000. He was also pre deceased by his sister Elsie Bassano.

Mr Zucca was self-employed all of his life. He was a member of the North Italy Beneficial Association and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies baseball fan. He also enjoyed fishing, bingo & following the stock market. Marcello was very generous and adored his grandchildren.

Mr. Zucca is survived by his 3 children; Sandra Zucca Brown & husband Richard, Dennis Zucca & wife Dawn, Mark Zucca & wife Sharon, 4 grandchildren; Justin Zucca, Rebecca Fidura, Daniel Brown & Peter Zucca, 3 great grandchildren; Gracie, Erik & Trey as well as several nieces & nephews

Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday Sept 25, 2019 from 10:00-11:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Peter Powerhouse Foundation, 847 Mill Rd., Harleysville, PA 19438 or to the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation "In Memory of Adeline Zucca", 125 S. 9th St. Suite 202, Philadelphia, PA 19107. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
