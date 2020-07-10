Marciano Virginio Romero Romero



Marciano Virginio Romero Romero, 51, passed away on June 2, 2020 in Camden, New Jersey.



A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m, July 12, 2020 at the Bridgeton Park.



Marciano was born in Mexico to Isabel Romero and Gerardo Romero on January 9, 1969. He married Angela Romero in 2018. He worked as a farmer and produce packer in various states since he migrated to the United States.



Marciano is survived by (his wife: Angela, his children: Alex Romero and his wife Elsa Romero, Isabell Romero and her fiancé Sergio Bermudez, Balbina Romero, other children who reside in Mexico, his brother: Manuel Romero and other siblings in Mexico, his mother: Isabel Romero, his grandchildren: Stephanie Romero, Maritza Romero, Jerico Romero, Isaiah Bermudez, Amaryssa Bermudez, Zelda Rosado, and other grandchildren in Mexico, as well as various nieces and nephews both in the United States and in Mexico.



Maricano was a hard working father and husband. He was a free spirit and adventured to wherever the wind took him. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and was always so proud of each and every single one of them.



The family of Marciano wishes to extend our sincerest thanks the nurses and doctors at Inspira and Cooper hospital who gave quality care to him. As well as the generous donations received from friends, family, and acquaintances. And again, thank you for your prayers, which are very much needed.









