Margaret Battle Winchester
Margaret Battle Winchester life's journey began on July 24, 1920 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Edward Mansfield Battle and Mary Noble Battle. Margaret was the seventh child born from this union. Saturday morning, October 2, 2020, eyes still closed, she peacefully transitioned as her Lord and Savior beckoned her home. The family moved to Bridgeton, NJ, where she attended public school, graduating in 1939. Margaret also received a Four Year Degree from The Evening Bible Institute of Bridgeton, NJ.
She worked at the Philadelphia Quartermaster Depot as a Secretary prior to losing her sight.
Mrs. Winchester joined Union Baptist Temple of Bridgeton, NJ in 1932 under Pastor L.A. Freeman. Margaret served as: Deaconess Emeritus, President of Senior Missionaries, Workers Council; Member of Sr. Ushers, Sr. Mass Choir, Leader of Nursing Home Ministry, Hospital Ministry; Adult Sunday School Teacher, Adult Bible Class Teacher, Teenagers Bible Teacher and Key Woman for Church Women United.
On July 30, 1939 at Union Baptist Temple, Margaret married Albert Winchester. They were blessed with six children.
Wills Eye Hospital of Philadelphia, PA. confirmed at age 29 the diagnosis of Retinitis Pigmemtose. This is an incurable blindness. Margaret's determination and faith in God allowed her to continue to function as an exceptional housewife and mother. She decided to use her God given time and talents to share with others who were blind or visually impaired by going to their individual homes.
Community involvement includes: Five Year Co-Leader for 4-H Club, Steering Committee for Headstart, A cook for first session of Headstart at Cherry Street School, Steering Committee for Child Day Care and Volunteer Coordinator for Waitresses for S.C.A.M.P. Nutrition Sight.
Receiving a vision from God Almighty to have a permanent location for the blind, she called her friend the late Director of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, Mr. Charles (Chuck) Fisher.
Before accepting he inquired, how will we do this? Mrs. Winchester replied, "the Lord and you." Mr. Fisher then agreed saying, "you put me in good company." In 1978 the vision came to life when The Enrichment Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired was incorporated as a
Non-Profit Organization. Initially housed within an unused wing of the Cumberland County Hospital.
March 9, 1982, the organization moved into two trailers on the same property. Finally, a grand opening and dedication on October 27, 1990, a brand new building was named "The Margaret Winchester Enrichment Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Inc. as requested by Freeholder Director Charles (Chuck) Fisher, 168 Sunny Slope Drive of Bridgeton, NJ.
BOARDS SHE FORMERLY SERVED ON
Trustee of the New Jersey Commission for The Blind and Visually Impaired, New Jersey Network of Blind Organizations, Southern Regional Consumer Advisory Council for the New Jersey Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Inc., Cumberland County Disabled Transportation Advisory Council, Executive Board of C.H.A.I.R., Inc., Cumberland County Disabled Advisory Council to the Freeholders, Volunteer Worker for The National Society to Prevent Blindness, Cumberland County A.D.A. - 504 Compliance Committee, New Jersey Board of Human Service Family Development, Cumberland County Human Relations Commission
FORMER MEMBER OF
Bethany Baptist Association of Southern New Jersey (buzz leader, resource speaker, chorus), Ebenezer Baptist Missionary Union of Southern New Jersey (buzz leader, chorus, resource speaker, chair-person for field worker, church delegate), Maude S. Walker Cape May and Cumberland County Missionary (advisor)
HONORS/AWARDS
1983-1986.. Outstanding Accomplishments/Contributions to the Blind and Visually Impaired Community from NJ Governor Thomas H. Kean, 1986..Woman of the Year from N.A.A.C.P. Vineland, NJ, 1986..Appointed Trustee Board Member of NJ Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 1987..Outstanding Citizen from Dehugo Consistory No. 2A.A.S.R., 1989..John A. Cowen Memorial from Conference of Christians and Jews, 1990..Cumberland County Black Hall of Fame Enshrinement, 1991..Harriet Tubman from Martin Luther King Academy, Vineland, NJ, 1993..Teacher/Leader from Union Baptist Temple, 1993..Five Years of Service to South Jersey from Eastern Star Ionic #15 O.E.S. (PHA) Bridgeton, NJ, 1994..Senior Star Governor's Volunteer from NJ Governor Christy Witman, 1995..May 2-5 Delegate to the White House Conference on Aging, 1995..Prince Hall Community Outreach from Free and Accepted Masons of NJ, 1996..Cumberland County R.S.V.P. Community Service from Office of Aging and Disabled and the Board of Chosen Freeholders, 1997..Dream Achievement from Bridgeton's Womens Ministry of Seventh Day Adventist, 1997..Certificate of Appreciation from the Mayor and City Council of Bridgeton, NJ, 1997..In Recognition of Your Outstanding Contributions Toward the Success of the 1995 White House Conference on Aging, 1998..Mother of all Nations from Cumberland County Human Relations Youth Committee and Zelphy's Christian Learning Center, 2000..Member Sixty-Eight Years at Union Baptist Temple, Bridgeton, NJ, 2000..Lifetime Achievement from NJ Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired Ninth Anniversary, 2000..Twenty Years of Dedication from the Disabled Advisory Council, 2000..Board of Trustee from NJ Department of Human Services Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2001..NJ's National Prime Time Outstanding Older Worker from Green Thumb, Inc., 2001..Special Congressional Recognition as Green Thumb NJ's Outstanding Older Worker from Congressman Frank Lobiondo, 2003..Many Years of Service to the Visually Impaired from Cumberland County Human Relations Commission, 2003..Special
Service from the Board of Directors of the Margaret Winchester Enrichment Center in Recognition of Twenty-Five Years of Leadership, Dedicated Service and Outstanding Accomplishments made on behalf of the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2003..Com
munity Hero from United Way of Greater Cumberland County, 2003..Twenty-Five years of Service at the Margaret Winchester Enrichment Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Inc. from the County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Office on Aging, 2005-2006..Who's Who in Executives and Professionals National Register, 2006..Twenty-Five Years of Service as a Member of the Board of Cumberland County Disabled Advisory Council, 2008..Golden Deeds from the Exchanged Club of Bridgeton, NJ, 2008..Keeper of the Flame of Hope, 2009..Com
munity Champion from R.S.V.P. Cumberland County Board of Chosen Freeholders and Office on Aging, 2009.. Retirement Luncheon, 2010..Lifetime Achievement from the NJ Department of Human Services Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2014..Beacon Award from the NJ Department of Human Services Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2010..N.A.A.C.P. Community Award from Greater Vineland Branch #2115, 2013..Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award from the NJ Department of Human Services Commision for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2014..Beacon Award from the NJ Department of Human Services Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2015..Lifetime Achievement from Eyes Like Mine, Inc., 2015..God's Golden Lady, 2015..Trailblazer Award from Beyond the Eyes, Inc., 2015..Fifty Years Outstanding Service from the National Black Disability Coalition, 2016..Cumberland County Women's Hall of Fame Inductee, 2018..Special Recognition at the 30th Annual Cumberland County Black Hall of Fame Enshrinement Dinner, 2018..Ninety plus Senior Saints Award from Bethany Baptist Association Women's Auxiliary, 2019..County of Cumberland Certificate of Commendation in Honor and Recognition of over 40 years of Unwavering Service and Dedication to the Blind and Visually Impaired in our community and 99 years of life.
Cherishing her memory are three sons: Albert Douglas (Jean) Landover, MD; Gearld Wayne, Atlantic City, NJ; Franklin George (Janet), Apex, NC; Two Daughters: Margaret Winchester Graw and Donna Jean Winchester Thompson, Bridgeton, NJ; 15 Grandchildren; 25
Great-Grandchildren, 16 Great Great Grandchildren and 7 Great Great Great Grandchildren. Predeceased by Baby Richard, Husband Albert of 56 Years of Marriage and all Ten Siblings.
GIVING GOD ALL THE PRAISE, HONOR AND GLORY!
2 TIMOTHY 4:7-8 I HAVE FOUGHT A GOOD FIGHT, I HAVE FINISHED MY COURSE: HENCEFORTH THERE IS LAID UP FOR ME A CROWN OF RIGHTEOUSNESS, WHICH THE LORD, THE RIGHTEOUS JUDGE, SHALL GIVE ME AT THAT DAY: AND NOT TO ME ONLY, BUT UNTO ALL THEM ALSO THAT LOVE HIS APPEARING.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00pm from the ALMS Center - 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Bridgeton, NJ. A visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00pm at the center. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park of Hopewell Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to those who wish be sent to Margaret Winchester Scholarship Fund at 168
Sunny Slope Drive of Bridgeton, NJ. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Sray-Webster Funeral Home of Upper Deerfield Twp.
For those who are unable to attend, the funeral service will be live on Zoom. See the link below to join, and please mute your microphones while joining. The password to join the Zoom live is 289762.
JOYFULLY SUBMITTED BY THE FAMILY