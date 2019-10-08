|
|
Margaret "Dolly" C. Farabella
Milmay - Margaret "Dolly" C. Farabella, age 92 of Milmay, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Dolly was born in Downstown to the late Albert and Anna (Pilla) Darminio and she lived in Vineland for most of her life before moving to Milmay in 1979. Prior to her retirement, Dolly was employed as a seamstress for various clothing companies. She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed playing pinochle, reading, puzzles and especially enjoyed sharing time with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. She loved watching them play basketball. She was an avid Phillies fan and loved animals.
Dolly was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Darminio and her sister, Phyllis Darminio Gelsi.
Survivors include her former husband Matthew Farabella and her loving daughter, Beverly A. Pruckoy, both of Milmay, granddaughter, Christina A. Bernhardt and her husband Keith II and three great-grandchildren, Matthew K. Bernhardt, Caroline G. Bernhardt and Madelynn Bernhardt, all of Milmay. Also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral liturgy will be held on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Sacred Heart Church, 1010 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.
Interment will be private. Family and friends may gather in the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave., Vineland on Wednesday from 9:00-10:15 AM, prior to the liturgy.
Donations in Dolly's memory may be made to SJ Regional Animal Shelter 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360.
Arrangements are in the care of WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 8, 2019