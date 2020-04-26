|
|
Margaret Cherniak
Vineland - Margaret DiPasquale Cherniak, 99, of Vineland, passed away on April 24, 2020 at Baker Place in Vineland, NJ. Margaret was the daughter of the late Antonio and Anna (Testa) DiPasquale. She graduated from Vineland High School in 1939 and Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing in 1943. In 1944, she joined the Army Nurse Corp, serving in the Asian Pacific Theater including the Philippines and post-war Japan. She rose to the rank of 1st Lieutenant before being released from active duty in 1946. Returning to Vineland she worked at Newcomb Hospital and provided private nursing duties for several doctors in Vineland. In 1967 she began work with the Vineland School District, serving as a School Nurse at several elementary schools. She became Head Nurse for the School District in 1970 and continued in that role until her retirement in 1988.
Margaret loved her family and loved being with friends; her energy was endless. She worked full time as a nurse/administrator and also created a beautiful home that was always filled with wonderful smells of her Italian cooking and delicious baking. Every Christmas was a sit down dinner for 30 people and then a week later was a New Years Eve party that no one wanted to miss with the sounds of big band music and dancing all night. "Any day is a great day to have a party." she would say. She enjoyed playing cards especially Bridge, knitting, jigsaw puzzles, playing slots at any casino and spending summers in Ocean City eating Johnson's caramel corn, Kohr Brothers custard and George's macaroons. She was a tireless volunteer for the and a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and Our Lady of Pompeii in East Vineland.
Margaret is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Walter Cherniak; two sisters Antoinette DiPasquale-Nanni and Irene DiPasquale-Maiatico; and a son, Gregory Cherniak. She is survived by her children Michael and Catherine (Thompson) Cherniak, Stephen and Stephanie (Satz) Cherniak, Anne (Cherniak) Levinson, Christopher Cherniak; five grandchildren (Shara, Rachel, Jesse, Ben and Conner); sister-in-law Irene Kuhar and many beloved nieces and nephews. Margaret will be remembered for her spirit, keen mind, and her abundant love and pride of her family. The family would like to thank her daily assistant and friend Ms. Elsie Klawitter' and the entire staff of Baker Place for their caring and compassion during our mother's time there. A celebration of Margaret's life will be scheduled at a later date. The family asks that any offerings be made in her name to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Phila., PA 19104. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020