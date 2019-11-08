|
Margaret Dondero
Vineland - Margaret A. Dondero, 88, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 at home. She has been married for 68 wonderful years to her husband, Francis Dondero. Born to the late Frank and Angela (Szaro) Genovese she remained a lifelong resident of Vineland. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and St. Isidore The Farmer Church. She worked for 12 years in the Assignment Bureau for NJ Bell Telephone Company as a Unit Supervisor. Margaret went on to work for 24 more years as a secretary for the Vineland Board of Education at Johnstone School. She retired so that she and Francis could spend their winters at their home in Hudson. Florida. After retirement Margaret volunteered at Johnstone School, Newcomb Medical Center, and at St. Isidore's Church Rectory. She also helped collect for the Cancer Fund. Margaret was a member of Beta Sigma Phi; she enjoyed yoga and playing bridge. Her greatest love was being with her family. Margaret is survived by her husband, Francis Dondero; daughter & husband, Nancy & Kenneth Durkin of Lincroft, NJ; son & husband, Steven Dondero & Gregory Whitmire of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Caroline and Patrick and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Frances and her brother Frank. A church visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 8:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in Memory of Margaret may be made to: , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691, or South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
