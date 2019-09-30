Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart
1010 East Landis Avenue
Vineland, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart
1010 East Landis Avenue
Vineland, NJ
1934 - 2019
Margaret F. Bradley Obituary
Margaret F. Bradley

Vineland - Margaret F. Bradley, 85, of Vineland, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. Margaret resided in Vineland for the past 51 years. She began her impressive career in education, which spanned over 30 years, in Island Heights, New Jersey before moving to Vineland where she taught middle school math for Vineland City Public Schools, most recently at D'lppolito School.

Margaret volunteered at the Baker House, her passion for education was evident as an active member of Alpha Delta Kappa and her years spent tutoring children in Math and English. She was also an active member of the Sacred Heart Church community for many years, sending her six children through Sacred Heart Grammar & High School and volunteering at church and school events. Recently, attending Daily Rosary & Mass at Bishop McCarthy Center brought her joy. One of her great joys was being on the beach with a good book in hand. For most of her life she spent her summers on the beach in Seaside Park, NJ.

She is survived by her five children, Karen Miraglia (Frank) of Logan Twp., NJ, Peggy Pepper (Mark) of Vineland, Matthew J. Bradley III (Francy) of McAllen, TX, Patricia Ruberti and Thomas Andrew Bradley both of Vineland; daughter-in-law Cathy Bradley of Nutley, NJ. Margaret "G'mom" also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Robin (Chris), Megan, Jennifer (Brandon), Sara, Kyle, Katelyn, Kelly, Stephanie, Jordan & DJ as well as her five great­ grandchildren, Ava, Olivia, Pepp, Lucy & Eleanor, and several nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Matthew J. Bradley Jr; sister, Kathleen F. Smith; son, Daniel M. Bradley; granddaughter, Julia Bradley and grandson, Justin Ruberti.

A church visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:15am to 11:15am followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 AM from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Final disposition will be private.

ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to:

, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Or to ADK Scholarships, c/o Ginna Alysse Allen 11 Barkentiene Court, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
