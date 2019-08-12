|
|
Margaret J. Murray
Millville - Margaret Jean Murray (nee Snyder), age 93, of Millville formerly of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Genesis Millville Center.
Born in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania on May 11, 1926, she was the daughter of of the late John W. and Grace (Wieland) Snyder. Jean graduated from Frankford High School in Philadelphia, PA in 1944 and on May 5, 1948 she married the late Lawrence Murray, Jr. who passed away on July 13, 2009.
She is survived by; her foster son, Curtis M. Pierson and his wife, Relda; grandchildren, Dawn Streiler (Gary), Richard Gibboni, Franco Gibboni, Curtis M. Pierson II and Shawn Pierson; eleven great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Robert Murray (Alice) and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband of 61 years, she was preceded in death by; a foster daughter, Leda Gibboni and brothers-in-law, Nelson Pfau and Gordon Pfau (Ginny).
Graveside committal services will be held at the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, 95 Trench Road, Bridgeton on Saturday, August 17th at 11 AM with Reverend Gary J. Hall officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church, 59 Oak Street, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or to a . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 12, 2019