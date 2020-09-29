Margaret M. Geraci
Margaret M. Geraci, 69, passed away on September 21st, 2020 in Belleair Bluffs, FL. Margaret was born in Trenton NJ, on December 14th, 1950.
She is predeceased by her son, Marc Geraci.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Charles Geraci; her son, Danny Geraci (Lisa) and her grandchildren, Adrianna and Dominic.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:30pm with funeral services at 4:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.