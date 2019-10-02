|
Margaret Rambone
Clayton - Margaret Mary "Margie or Marge" Rambone (nee Johnsonbaugh) on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Age 64. Wife of 10 years to the late John R. Rambone, Jr. Mother of Natalie L. and her husband Dean M. Scardino of Elk Township. Grandmother of Ethan M. Scardino. Sister of Ralph J. Johnsonbaugh and James A. Johnsonbaugh. Sister-in-law of Rosemarie Rambone and the late Joseph and the late Anthony and Phyllis Rambone. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Ralph L. and Emma Mildred (nee Johnson) Johnsonbaugh.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and again on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME, 208 Maple Street, Clayton, NJ 08312. Funeral service on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. For those who so desire, contributions may be made in her memory to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Read more about Margie and sign the guest book or send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 2, 2019