Services
Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
208 Maple Street
Clayton, NJ 08312
856-881-3040
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
208 Maple Street
Clayton, NJ 08312
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
208 Maple Street
Clayton, NJ 08312
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
208 Maple Street
Clayton, NJ 08312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rambone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rambone


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Rambone Obituary
Margaret Rambone

Clayton - Margaret Mary "Margie or Marge" Rambone (nee Johnsonbaugh) on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Age 64. Wife of 10 years to the late John R. Rambone, Jr. Mother of Natalie L. and her husband Dean M. Scardino of Elk Township. Grandmother of Ethan M. Scardino. Sister of Ralph J. Johnsonbaugh and James A. Johnsonbaugh. Sister-in-law of Rosemarie Rambone and the late Joseph and the late Anthony and Phyllis Rambone. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Ralph L. and Emma Mildred (nee Johnson) Johnsonbaugh.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and again on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME, 208 Maple Street, Clayton, NJ 08312. Funeral service on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. For those who so desire, contributions may be made in her memory to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Read more about Margie and sign the guest book or send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
Download Now