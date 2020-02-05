|
|
Margaret Table
Haleyville - Margaret Table, 78, of Haleyville, NJ died Wednesday January 22, 2020 at home under hospice care with her family and friends at her side. Born in Bridgeton, she resided in Haleyville the past 23 years.
She retired from the State of NJ DYFS in Bridgeton as a secretary.
Surviving are her children, Wilbert "Webby" Bateman, Bobbi Ann Young, and Timothy S. Bateman, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving daughter Jennifer Bateman.
A memorial service will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 2507 High Street Port Norris on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 7:00 PM. A visitation will be held Monday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020