Margaret Tigro
Vineland - Margaret (Branin) Tigro, 88, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday morning June 14, 2020 after an extended illness. Margaret was born June 24, 1931 in Millville and was a longtime Vineland city resident. She was the daughter of the late Nelson & Elizabeth (Mitchell) Branin and the wife of the late Joseph J. Tigro, Sr. who died in 1994. She is also predeceased by her brothers Nelson & John Branin and sister Betty Darda.

Margaret is survived by her sister Judith Bown & husband Raymond, Brother Robert Branin & wife Norma. Sons; Joseph J. Tigro, Jr. & his wife Susan

Alexander Tigro & his wife Jacqueline, Daughter; Elizabeth A. Sutherland & Joseph Sutherland, Grandchildren; Joseph R. Tigro, Amber Tigro, Nicole Bermudez & husband Jay, AJ Cesare, Chris Sutherland, Trisha Guy, Dylan Sutherland & wife Haleema, Joshua Tigro, Jonathan Tigro, Great Grandchildren; Camryn, Elena & Sebastian Guy and Andrew Grabow, Jr. as well as many nieces & nephews

Private family services will be conducted at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ with burial to follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
