Margaret Tigro

Margaret TigroVineland - Margaret (Branin) Tigro, 88, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday morning June 14, 2020 after an extended illness. Margaret was born June 24, 1931 in Millville and was a longtime Vineland city resident. She was the daughter of the late Nelson & Elizabeth (Mitchell) Branin and the wife of the late Joseph J. Tigro, Sr. who died in 1994. She is also predeceased by her brothers Nelson & John Branin and sister Betty Darda.Margaret is survived by her sister Judith Bown & husband Raymond, Brother Robert Branin & wife Norma. Sons; Joseph J. Tigro, Jr. & his wife SusanAlexander Tigro & his wife Jacqueline, Daughter; Elizabeth A. Sutherland & Joseph Sutherland, Grandchildren; Joseph R. Tigro, Amber Tigro, Nicole Bermudez & husband Jay, AJ Cesare, Chris Sutherland, Trisha Guy, Dylan Sutherland & wife Haleema, Joshua Tigro, Jonathan Tigro, Great Grandchildren; Camryn, Elena & Sebastian Guy and Andrew Grabow, Jr. as well as many nieces & nephewsPrivate family services will be conducted at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ with burial to follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com