Millville - Margaret V. Fallstick-Mantooth, 70, of Millville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded with loving family members on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She is now reunited with her late husband, Clyde Mantooth, pictured above.

Mrs. Mantooth was born and raised in Camden and had lived in Millville for the last seven years. Mrs. Mantooth had received several different certificates and degrees including an Associates in Nursing. She was self-employed and had worked for several different nursing centers in South Jersey.

Mrs. Mantooth enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint and was an avid reader. She also had a real fondness for jelly beans. She loved her K-9 buddy, Dixie.

She is survived by a son: Carl Mantooth (Diane); daughter: Vicki Spero (Tony); brother: Ralph Fallstick (Pam); 2 sisters: Victoria Russell (Joseph) and Anita Norman; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents: Ralph and Jane and son: Thomas Ralph Mantooth.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 14, 2019
