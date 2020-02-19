|
|
Marge Holms Godish
Statesville - Marge Holms Godish, 77, of Statesville, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home. Born in Latvia on May 6, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Adolf and Tekla Holms. She had been married to Mr. John Godish for 44 years at the time of his death in 1976. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Razma Valulis. She was a retired case worker for the D.Y.F.S. which is the New Jersey version of the department of social services. She was a graduate of Bridgeton High School in New Jersey and was the best mother, grandmother ever and had a pure heart, loving her family unconditionally.
Survivors include sons: James Bevacqua, Jr. (Susan) of Statesville and John Bevacqua, Sr. (Maria), of Bridgeton, N.J. and a daughter, Terri Dewey (David), of Statesville, N.C.
Also surviving are grandchildren: Jennifer Dewey, Michelle Blackwell, John Bevacqua, Jr., Connie Bevacqua, Briana Bevacqua, and great-grandchildren: Kyrin, Nicholas, Jaxson and Leevon. Also surviving is a brother, John Holms (Hilda) of Springfield, Pa.
There will be no local services.
Condolences may be sent online to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020