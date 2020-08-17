Marguerita "Rita" Smaniotto
Vineland - Marguerita "Rita" Smaniotto, 91, a lifelong resident of Vineland, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born March 11, 1929 to the late Joseph and Polda Smaniotto. Rita attended Vineland Public Schools and worked locally at Rosenthal Sewing Factory before moving on to Dougherty Bros. Glass Factory until her retirement. Rita enjoyed weekly BBQ's with her loving family. She was an active, lifetime member of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, St Padre Pio Parish and the Altar Rosary Society. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Annual Chuch Festa, attending monthly senior meetings, and especially playing Bingo with all of the members. She is the last surviving member of the nine Smaniotto children. She is survived by her four sisters-in-law Lucille Smaniotto, Joan E.Smaniotto, Joan O. Smaniotto & Beverly Smaniotto, and many nieces & nephews, Along with her parents Rita was predeceased by her sister and brother -in-law Mary & Robert Pasquale; brothers, Lawrence, Marcus (Gladys & Lee), Vincent, Dominick, Johnny (Verie), Robert and Frances; nephews, Gary, Michael and Patrick and her great-niece Michelle. A special thank you to Rita's aides who helped keep her comfortable: Katie, Dominique, Julian, Francesca, Britt and Bailey, along with Angelic Health Hospice Care. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family vistitation and mass was held with the immediate family. Burial took place at Our Lady of Pompeii Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Marguerita may be made to: St Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08361.To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com