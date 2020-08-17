1/1
Marguerita "Rita" Smaniotto
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marguerita "Rita" Smaniotto

Vineland - Marguerita "Rita" Smaniotto, 91, a lifelong resident of Vineland, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born March 11, 1929 to the late Joseph and Polda Smaniotto. Rita attended Vineland Public Schools and worked locally at Rosenthal Sewing Factory before moving on to Dougherty Bros. Glass Factory until her retirement. Rita enjoyed weekly BBQ's with her loving family. She was an active, lifetime member of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, St Padre Pio Parish and the Altar Rosary Society. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Annual Chuch Festa, attending monthly senior meetings, and especially playing Bingo with all of the members. She is the last surviving member of the nine Smaniotto children. She is survived by her four sisters-in-law Lucille Smaniotto, Joan E.Smaniotto, Joan O. Smaniotto & Beverly Smaniotto, and many nieces & nephews, Along with her parents Rita was predeceased by her sister and brother -in-law Mary & Robert Pasquale; brothers, Lawrence, Marcus (Gladys & Lee), Vincent, Dominick, Johnny (Verie), Robert and Frances; nephews, Gary, Michael and Patrick and her great-niece Michelle. A special thank you to Rita's aides who helped keep her comfortable: Katie, Dominique, Julian, Francesca, Britt and Bailey, along with Angelic Health Hospice Care. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family vistitation and mass was held with the immediate family. Burial took place at Our Lady of Pompeii Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Marguerita may be made to: St Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08361.To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rone Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved