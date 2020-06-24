Marguerite K. DeRose
Vineland - Marguerite K. DeRose, age 90 of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She was born on March 23, 1930, in Elizabeth, NJ, the only child of the late William and Annie (Marsden) Korb. Marguerite was a graduate of Battin High School with the Class of 1948. While employed at Grants Department Store in Elizabeth, a regular customer asked Marguerite to be pen pals with her son, who was stationed abroad in the Air Force. Happily, Marguerite accepted and began a six-month correspondence with Airman Daniel while he was stationed in Tripoli, Libya. Upon his arrival back to the States, his final letter was to ask her to come to Georgia and marry him. Marguerite traveled to Georgia by bus to finally meet the man she fell in love with through letters and pictures. They married on January 24, 1959, and were married for 32 years. Marguerite was a wonderful homemaker while raising a family of five children and relocating as Daniel was stationed at several military bases across the country and abroad, including Texas, South Carolina, Germany, and finally McGuire AFB. After Daniel returned home from Vietnam and was honorably discharged, the family settled in Vineland on December 15, 1972. Marguerite was a member of St. Francis Church and enjoyed baking, reading, and embroidery. She also loved to take photos of everyday life and especially at all of the family events and gatherings. She truly treasured the time shared with her family and, above all, her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Daniel in 1991 and by her parents, William and Annie.
Marguerite is survived by her loving and devoted children; Daniel, Marguerite Bennett (Oren), Lucille, Frank, and Charles; her grandchildren, Amanda Harrell (Jason), Katelynn DeRose, and Kyle and Sarah Bennett; and her greatgrandchildren Aubrey, Adam, and Caleb Harrell, and Victoria Cameron.
The viewing will be held on Sunday June 28th from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ. Marguerite will be laid to rest with Daniel at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday afternoon. With respect to current health regulations, the Monday funeral services and interment are private.
Donations in memory of Marguerite may be made to Alzheimer's Association Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Rd #105, Florham Park, NJ 07932.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Vineland - Marguerite K. DeRose, age 90 of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She was born on March 23, 1930, in Elizabeth, NJ, the only child of the late William and Annie (Marsden) Korb. Marguerite was a graduate of Battin High School with the Class of 1948. While employed at Grants Department Store in Elizabeth, a regular customer asked Marguerite to be pen pals with her son, who was stationed abroad in the Air Force. Happily, Marguerite accepted and began a six-month correspondence with Airman Daniel while he was stationed in Tripoli, Libya. Upon his arrival back to the States, his final letter was to ask her to come to Georgia and marry him. Marguerite traveled to Georgia by bus to finally meet the man she fell in love with through letters and pictures. They married on January 24, 1959, and were married for 32 years. Marguerite was a wonderful homemaker while raising a family of five children and relocating as Daniel was stationed at several military bases across the country and abroad, including Texas, South Carolina, Germany, and finally McGuire AFB. After Daniel returned home from Vietnam and was honorably discharged, the family settled in Vineland on December 15, 1972. Marguerite was a member of St. Francis Church and enjoyed baking, reading, and embroidery. She also loved to take photos of everyday life and especially at all of the family events and gatherings. She truly treasured the time shared with her family and, above all, her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Daniel in 1991 and by her parents, William and Annie.
Marguerite is survived by her loving and devoted children; Daniel, Marguerite Bennett (Oren), Lucille, Frank, and Charles; her grandchildren, Amanda Harrell (Jason), Katelynn DeRose, and Kyle and Sarah Bennett; and her greatgrandchildren Aubrey, Adam, and Caleb Harrell, and Victoria Cameron.
The viewing will be held on Sunday June 28th from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ. Marguerite will be laid to rest with Daniel at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday afternoon. With respect to current health regulations, the Monday funeral services and interment are private.
Donations in memory of Marguerite may be made to Alzheimer's Association Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Rd #105, Florham Park, NJ 07932.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.