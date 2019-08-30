Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church
2211 W. Landis Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church
2211 W. Landis Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Berezin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Berezin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Berezin Obituary
Maria Berezin

Vineland - Maria (Jelisenko) Berezin, 82, of Vineland, NJ passed away at home on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Mrs. Berezin was born in Belarus & has resided in Vineland since 1951. She was the daughter of the late Peter & Agatha Jelisenko. She was pre deceased by her husband Nikolai M. Berezin in 2006 as well as her sister's Anna Gussew & Nina Nichik and brother's William & Victor Jelisenko.

Maria was a Co-Owner/Operator with her late husband in the operation of the family operated N.B. & Sons Machine Shop in Vineland which they started in 1982. She was a member of the New Kuban Russian Orthodox Church and attended the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church in Vineland. She was an avid animal lover. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren & family.

Maria is survived by her daughter & care giver; Annette & husband Dan Walters, 2 sons; Mike & wife Diane Berezin, Nick & wife Gina Berezin, 4 grandchildren; Danny, Nikolai, Maria & Natasha, 1 sister; Larissa & husband Greg Sarajew as well as several nieces & nephews.

Her Funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 2211 W. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ where friends will be received after 9:15 am. Burial will follow in The Hermitage of the Holy Protection Cemetery (New Kuban). To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now