Maria Berezin
Vineland - Maria (Jelisenko) Berezin, 82, of Vineland, NJ passed away at home on Wednesday August 28, 2019. Mrs. Berezin was born in Belarus & has resided in Vineland since 1951. She was the daughter of the late Peter & Agatha Jelisenko. She was pre deceased by her husband Nikolai M. Berezin in 2006 as well as her sister's Anna Gussew & Nina Nichik and brother's William & Victor Jelisenko.
Maria was a Co-Owner/Operator with her late husband in the operation of the family operated N.B. & Sons Machine Shop in Vineland which they started in 1982. She was a member of the New Kuban Russian Orthodox Church and attended the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church in Vineland. She was an avid animal lover. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren & family.
Maria is survived by her daughter & care giver; Annette & husband Dan Walters, 2 sons; Mike & wife Diane Berezin, Nick & wife Gina Berezin, 4 grandchildren; Danny, Nikolai, Maria & Natasha, 1 sister; Larissa & husband Greg Sarajew as well as several nieces & nephews.
Her Funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 2211 W. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ where friends will be received after 9:15 am. Burial will follow in The Hermitage of the Holy Protection Cemetery (New Kuban). To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 30, 2019