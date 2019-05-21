Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Vineland - Maria E. Demaurez, age 65 of Vineland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Cooper Medical Center, Camden.

Maria was born in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico to the late Basilio Torres-Alvarez and Fabiana Collazo, and was their 14th child of 17 children. At the age of 14, Maria moved with her siblings to Vineland to work as a cook on the family farm. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Harrah's Casino as a floor attendant. Maria enjoyed shopping and playing Bingo. She loved to cook for family gatherings and share time with them.

She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Demaurez and by her 9 siblings.

Maria is survived by her 3 cherished sons; Javier Solis Torres and his wife Mila Jones of FL., Luis Valentine of Vineland and Johnny Solis of NY. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 7 siblings and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 9:00-11:00 am at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 21, 2019
