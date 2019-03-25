|
|
Maria E. Lesins
Vineland - Maria E. Lesins (nee Luhm), 98, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Friday morning March 22, 2019 at home.
The wife of the late Janis Lesins, who passed away in 1988, she was born in Stareguard, Poland and was the daughter of the late Maximillen and Helen Luhm (nee Dombroski). She moved to the United States in 1957.
During her first years in the United States she worked on an egg farm. Later, she worked for Zale Jewelers in Vineland at the Cumberland Mall.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law and caregiver, Sharon Lesins of Vineland and five grandchildren, Jonathan Lesins, James Miller, Jeffery Lesins, Edward LaRosa and Michael LaRosa.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by all her children, Vija Miller, Janis Lesins, Laimonis Lesins and Elizabeth Kemp and a brother, Gregory Luhm.
Funeral services will take place privately and at the convenience of the family.
The interment will take place at Northville Lutheran Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Township.
Written condolences may be offered to the family at freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 25, 2019