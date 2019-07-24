|
Maria Giannascoli
Kennesaw, GA - Maria (Gambone) Giannascoli, 92, of Kennesaw, GA, peacefully passed away in her home, on July 18, 2019. Maria had a passion for cooking and baking, especially for her family and friends. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, reading, doing puzzles and spending time with the ones she loved. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Giannascoli; devoted mother of Edward F. Giannascoli and Francis J Giannascoli; mother-in-law of Migdalia Rivera (Nelson); loving grandmother of Michelle Mandani (Anthony), Raymond Hogate (Michelle), Edward Giannascoli, Renee Stokes, Amanda Rivera (Tom), and Kevin Giannascoli; loving great-grandmother of Kylee Mandani, Emma Hogate, and Jordan Rivera; dear sister of Eleanor Cox (Jim) and sister-in law of Terry Gambone. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Anthony, John, Russell (Nora) and Chester (Mary) Gambone; her sisters, Beatrice Makaro and Josephine Lyszkiewicz (Walt) and daughter-in-law, Amanda Giannascoli. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from July 24 to July 31, 2019