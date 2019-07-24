Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Giannascoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Giannascoli


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Giannascoli Obituary
Maria Giannascoli

Kennesaw, GA - Maria (Gambone) Giannascoli, 92, of Kennesaw, GA, peacefully passed away in her home, on July 18, 2019. Maria had a passion for cooking and baking, especially for her family and friends. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, reading, doing puzzles and spending time with the ones she loved. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Giannascoli; devoted mother of Edward F. Giannascoli and Francis J Giannascoli; mother-in-law of Migdalia Rivera (Nelson); loving grandmother of Michelle Mandani (Anthony), Raymond Hogate (Michelle), Edward Giannascoli, Renee Stokes, Amanda Rivera (Tom), and Kevin Giannascoli; loving great-grandmother of Kylee Mandani, Emma Hogate, and Jordan Rivera; dear sister of Eleanor Cox (Jim) and sister-in law of Terry Gambone. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Anthony, John, Russell (Nora) and Chester (Mary) Gambone; her sisters, Beatrice Makaro and Josephine Lyszkiewicz (Walt) and daughter-in-law, Amanda Giannascoli. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from July 24 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now