Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
Millville - Maria Papadaniil, 71 of Millville, NJ passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in her native homeland, Greece, after a brief illness. Born in Athens, Greece, Maria had lived in the Millville area for 44 years.

Maria was an accomplished seamstress, and was a co-founder with her late husband, Dimitrios, of Jimmy's Tailor Shop in Millville. Maria and her husband were married for 50 years. Maria was very involved in her church, St. Anthony's Greek Church in Vineland, NJ. She always enjoyed traveling, and especially loved to visit her native homeland, Greece. After retirement, Maria was a homemaker, and loved cooking, baking and working on crafts and sewing and knitting projects. But what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family and entertaining for her family and friends.

Maria is survived by: sons, Yianni (Joanna), Daniel (Jill), and Markos (Sandy); grandchildren, Dimitrios, Eleni, Dimitrios, Maria and Anthony; step grandchildren, Laura and Nick.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Local arrangements entrusted to Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, and written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
