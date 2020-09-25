Maria Patch
Austin, TX - Maria Patch, 89, of Austin, TX, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at home. Maria was born in Kleinschonthal, Germany, and immigrated to the United States. Maria was a longtime resident of Vineland prior to moving to Austin in 1987. She is the daughter of the late Otto and Katharina Haimerl. Maria is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond N. Patch Jr., and children, Mary and Sandra. She is also predeceased by her sister, Katharina Schollhammer of Germany.
Maria was employed as a glass worker for Colonial Applicator in Vineland for 25 years and has enjoyed retirement for the last 35 years. Maria was devoted to her family, and her greatest role in life was as a mother and Oma.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Bob Pierce of Austin, TX, and granddaughters, Jennifer and Rachael. Maria is also survived by her son, Robert Patch of Lakeland, FL, grandchildren, Michael, Stephen and Samantha, and great-grandson, Elijah. She is survived by her brother, Josef Haimerl of Vineland. Maria is also survived by her niece, Andrea, and nephews, Joseph, Martin and Michael, as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Relatives and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ. Her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of St. Isidore, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ, followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Facial coverings are required, and social distancing is to be maintained at the funeral home, church and cemetery. To email condolences and tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
.