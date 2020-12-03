Maria Perez
Vineland - On December 1, 2020 Maria DeLourdes Perez, 75 of Vineland, was welcomed to heaven with dancing and joy, her journey peaceful, surrounded by the love of her family.
Maria was born January 4, 1945 in Comerio, Puerto Rico to Carmelo Santos and Celia Matos and when she was ten, she and her family moved to New Jersey. Later, Maria dedicated 32 years to the Cumberland County Division of Social Services, where she took pride in helping others. In this time, she had become a well-loved and prominent figure in the community in her own right.
Maria was a globe trotter, exhilarated by travel, she literally brought joy to others and made memories all over the world, happily immersing herself in their cultures, their food and fashion. She was especially proud of her ventures to Japan, India, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Maria enjoyed spending time at the Casinos when she was feeling lucky, but she never held back to express that when she felt blessed, it was because of her family.
Above all, Maria's most esteemed and beloved blessing was being Guela, the matriarch of her adoring family. She celebrated life, love and gratitude hosting dinners, holidays and birthdays at her home, happiest there, with her loved ones.
She was an avid member of the Cumberland County Democratic Committee, held a seat on the City of Vineland Housing Authority and the City of Vineland Planning Board. She was an invaluable member of The Women's Club of Vineland, the Red Cross, Hispanos Pro Educacion, Perfil Latino, Cursillistas in the Catholic Church and volunteered at Inspira Hospital. Maria participated on many shows on WMIZ-1270 as well as contributed to countless charities.
Maria is predeceased by her husband, Moises Rodriguez; her parents, Carmelo Santos and Celia Matos; her brother, Anibal Santos and her sister, Nereida Rodriguez.
She is survived by her children, Janine Perez, Jennifer Perez Cruz (Angelo), JeAnna Perez (Aristides Rosario) and John Perez (Mayra); grandchildren, Jesiana Santiago (Abraham), Daniel Rodriguez, Jorden Perez, Frank Perez, Lukkus Perez, JeMari Padilla (Ricky Vega) and Jonathan Perez; 7 great grandchildren, her brother, Carmelo Santos Jr.; her sister, Maria LaBoy (Luis Ramos) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Maria will be remembered forever in our hearts as, "That Kind of Girl!" Always ready to help, to have fun, to show love…
Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 6pm to 9pm and on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9am to 10:15am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave, Vineland. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church, 1655 Magnolia Rd. Vineland. Maria will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
