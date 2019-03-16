|
Maria R. Bagliani
Hammonton - Maria R. Bagliani (nee Ingemi), 80 of Hammonton passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Maria, along with her husband Francis founded Bagliani's Food Market in Hammonton in 1959. Maria was actively involved with both Saint Joseph School and St. Joseph's Church, where she served as Eucharistic Minister as well as a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Maria enjoyed cooking for family and friends, and her greatest joy was spending time with her loving family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis, son Victor and her parents Antonio (Tony) and Vincenzina (Jennie) Ingemi. She is survived by five sons, Vincent (Rita), of Maine, Francis III (Jode) of Hammonton, John (Nancy) of Florida, Anthony (Lauren) of Hammonton, Stephen (Rachael) of Hammonton, and nine grandchildren, Paul, Rebecca, Matthew, Nicholas, Luciano, Lacy, Franco, Zachary and Kayla.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM and Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, S. First Road in Hammonton.
Family requests in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, 226 French Street, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 16, 2019