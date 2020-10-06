1/1
Marian L. Abele
Marian L. Abele

Pennsgrove - Marian L. Abele, 65 of Pennsgrove, NJ and formerly of Millville, passed away on Saturday evening at her daughters home in New Castle, Delaware. Marian was born and raised in Millville and had been a resident until 5 years ago, moving to Pennsgrove, to be closer to her daughter.

Marian worked for Prudential, in Millville, for many years, in the mail room as a sorter. Marian was a long time member of the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall in Millville and Pennsgrove. She enjoyed crocheting and loved music. Marian enjoyed playing the guitar, and would sing both country and gospel music. Marian will be remembered for her giving nature and charity work as a volunteer. She and her sister always would lend a hand to local fundraisers for cancer, muscular dystrophy and other non-profits. Marian was extremely artistic and would always enjoy putting together baskets for the auctions held at these events. She also enjoyed old movies, with Jerry Lewis, Bob Hope, and "I Love Lucy".

She is survived by: son, Michael Abele; daughter, Karen Abele; brother, James Reeves; sisters, Cindi Abele (Robert), and Trisha Sammons (John); and her lovely granddaughter, Serah Harris.

Marian was pre-deceased by: mother and father, Dorothy and Melvin Reeves Sr.; sister, Martha Craig; brother, Ronald Reeves Sr.

A viewing will be held on Saturday (10/10/2020) from 10am until 11am in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home of Millville. Social distancing and masks will be required. A private virtual Memorial service will be held on Zoom, on Saturday 10/10/2020 at 5pm; Contact family for invitation link. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
