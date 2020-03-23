|
|
Marian Zimmerman
Millville - Marian F. (Schoonmaker) Zimmerman, age 100, of Millville, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 20.
Born in Liberty, NY in 1919, she was one of 11 siblings born to William Stanley and Nora Many Schoonmaker. Marian has resided in Millville almost her entire life. She married Earl W. Zimmerman in 1940. While raising 3 children, she ran her own business, "Marian's Beauty Shoppe" in her home. After her children were grown, buying and selling antiques became her passion! Marian and Earl also enjoyed travel, and were well known in the area for running bus trips. Also, in retirement, Marian and Earl enjoyed traveling the world.
Marian was an active member of West Side Methodist Church and in later years she became an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Millville. She was also a member of the Eastern Star and the Millville Women's Club.
Marian is preceded in death by her parents, all 10 of her siblings, and her devoted husband of more than 60 years.
Marian is survived by her 3 children: W. Fred (Suzanne) Zimmerman, Earl F. (Patricia) Zimmerman, and Cathy Z. (Jim) Park; 7 Grandchildren: Michael (Kim) Zimmerman, Nikki Zimmerman, David (Sumitra) Zimmerman, Lisa (Robert) Andreau, Wendy (Stephen) Vanasco, Heather (Eric) Fahrenkrog and Heidi Weiss (Sebastian) Gaebel; 14 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great-great Grandchildren.
While we very much want friends and family to be together at this time, to provide love and support to one another, only the immediate family will be attending the funeral. The last thing we want to do is to put anyone's health in jeopardy in spreading the Coronavirus.
Donations in memory of Marian can be given to First United Methodist Church in Millville NJ. Marian's guestbook may be signed at www.barrfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020