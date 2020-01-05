|
|
Marianne Nicholson
Newfield - Marianne (Marandino) Nicholson, 74, of Newfield, NJ passed away on Saturday afternoon January 4, 2020 at the home of her daughter where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Marianne was born & raised in Vineland, NJ and was a longtime resident of Newfield. She was the daughter of the late Anna (Zerra) & Vito "Jack" Marandino. Marianne was also pre deceased by her beloved husband of 34 yrs, John J. Nicholson & brother's Robert & Larry Marandino.
Marianne owned & operated Small World Infant Center in Newfield for 37 yrs with her cousin, business partner & friend JoJo DiPrimio. She enjoyed travelling, visiting Atlantic City, socializing with friends but most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her children & grandchildren.
Marianne is survived by her 3 children; Denise Buckley & husband Tom, John J. Nicholson, Jr. & wife Davi, Brian Nicholson & wife Stephanie, 7 grandchildren; Brandi Mahler & husband Pete, Taylor, Carli (Andrew), John, Samantha, Ryan & T.J. 1 brother; Gerald Marandino & wife Janet, as well as several nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 9:00 PM and again on Thursday from 10:30 to 12:00 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Burial will be private in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Newfield, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020