Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Nicholson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne Nicholson Obituary
Marianne Nicholson

Newfield - Marianne (Marandino) Nicholson, 74, of Newfield, NJ passed away on Saturday afternoon January 4, 2020 at the home of her daughter where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Marianne was born & raised in Vineland, NJ and was a longtime resident of Newfield. She was the daughter of the late Anna (Zerra) & Vito "Jack" Marandino. Marianne was also pre deceased by her beloved husband of 34 yrs, John J. Nicholson & brother's Robert & Larry Marandino.

Marianne owned & operated Small World Infant Center in Newfield for 37 yrs with her cousin, business partner & friend JoJo DiPrimio. She enjoyed travelling, visiting Atlantic City, socializing with friends but most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her children & grandchildren.

Marianne is survived by her 3 children; Denise Buckley & husband Tom, John J. Nicholson, Jr. & wife Davi, Brian Nicholson & wife Stephanie, 7 grandchildren; Brandi Mahler & husband Pete, Taylor, Carli (Andrew), John, Samantha, Ryan & T.J. 1 brother; Gerald Marandino & wife Janet, as well as several nieces & nephews.

Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 9:00 PM and again on Thursday from 10:30 to 12:00 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Burial will be private in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Newfield, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -