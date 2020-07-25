1/
Marie A. Movsovich
Marie A Movsovich

Marcellus - Marie A. Movsovich, 93, of Marcellus passed away Saturday July 25 at home. Born in Vineland, New Jersey and resided in Marcellus for 9 years. She was a retired Secretary for the Cumberland County Hospice in Vineland, NJ. Surviving are her husband, Joseph; son, Rev. David (Donna) Movsovich; daughter, Joanne "Anne Francis"; 2 grandchildren, Philip (Colleen) & Rachel; 2 great grandchildren, Maddalynn & Xavier. Private family services at Butler-Badman Funeral Home, Syracuse, NY. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY 13021




Funeral services provided by
Butler- Badman Funeral Home Inc. - Syracuse
4504 West Seneca Turnpike
Syracuse, NY 13215
(315) 492-4264
