Marie Albano
Marie Albano

Vineland - Marie Albano, 95 of Vineland passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Hammonton to the late Nicholas and Frances (Fasso) Tuso, she was a lifelong Vineland resident. Marie was a great homemaker and along with her late husband they provided a loving and caring home for their children. She cherished being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. All those who had the pleasure of knowing her, found her to be a fun and quick witted woman who brought a smile to their faces. Marie was a longtime member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Sacred Heart Church.

She is survived by her children, daughter Susan Giovinazzi-Frio; son and wife Nelson and Dawn Albano; daughter and husband Lynn and Joe Parvin and son and wife Anthony and Donna Albano; her grandchildren Ryan Albano (Monica), Jason Albano, Richard Giovinazzi (Becky), Kelly Jorgensen (Kevin), Krystal Tardif (Eric), Megan Kollmer (Joey) and Nicholas Antonicjuk; great-grandchildren Jason and Caroline Albano, Lanie and Kensie Giovinazzi, Kaura, Kali and Kamryn Jorgensen, Kalee and Dylan Tardif, Vivianna and Alec Albano and Benjamin and Allison Kollmer; her sisters in law Rita Albano and Rae Albano White; special cousins Marie Lorito, Dolly and Nate Lucas; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful neighbors. Along with her parents, Marie was predeceased by her beloved husband Nelson D. Albano; her grandson Michael Albano; son-in-law William C. Frio Jr; brothers Nicholas, James and Joseph Tuso; and her sisters Nellie Major, Dora DelRossi, Josephine Guarincini and Frances Vingi. She will be truly missed by all. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 9 to 11 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 am from Christ the Good Shepherd Parish- St. Isidore the Farmer Church 1455 Magnolia Rd. Vineland. Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. At the families request in lieu of flowers donations in memory of Marie may be made to: Michael Albano Memorial Fund, C/O Nelson Albano, 3001 E. Chestnut Avenue, Unit I-85, Vineland, NJ 08361. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
