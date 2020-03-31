Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Birdsall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie "Maddle" Birdsall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie "Maddle" Birdsall Obituary
Marie "Maddle" Birdsall

Vineland - Marie "Maddle" Birdsall (nee Duschlbauer), 59, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday evening March 30, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Marie was born & raised in Bridgeton, NJ and has resided in Vineland since 1984. She was the daughter of the late Leopold Duschlbauer.

Marie began her working career at Cumberland Dairy. She went on to work at the Button Factory, Ocean Fresh Seafood and then worked as a receptionist at Durand Glass & Cumberland Medical Associates. She had also worked as a teacher's aide and private child care until her health failed. Marie loved crafting and decorating for the holidays especially Christmas.

Marie is survived by her husband of 35 yrs; James "Jim" Birdsall, Son & daughter in-law: Todd & Laura (Tomasello) Birdsall, Mother: Kristine (Huber) Duschlbauer, Sister: Gertrude "Trudy" Dallett, Mother in-law; Gladys Birdsall, Brother in-laws; John & wife Missy Birdsall, Robert & wife Char Birdsall as well as several nieces & nephews

Private family funeral services conducted at the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to S.J. Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -