Marie "Maddle" Birdsall
Vineland - Marie "Maddle" Birdsall (nee Duschlbauer), 59, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday evening March 30, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Marie was born & raised in Bridgeton, NJ and has resided in Vineland since 1984. She was the daughter of the late Leopold Duschlbauer.
Marie began her working career at Cumberland Dairy. She went on to work at the Button Factory, Ocean Fresh Seafood and then worked as a receptionist at Durand Glass & Cumberland Medical Associates. She had also worked as a teacher's aide and private child care until her health failed. Marie loved crafting and decorating for the holidays especially Christmas.
Marie is survived by her husband of 35 yrs; James "Jim" Birdsall, Son & daughter in-law: Todd & Laura (Tomasello) Birdsall, Mother: Kristine (Huber) Duschlbauer, Sister: Gertrude "Trudy" Dallett, Mother in-law; Gladys Birdsall, Brother in-laws; John & wife Missy Birdsall, Robert & wife Char Birdsall as well as several nieces & nephews
Private family funeral services conducted at the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to S.J. Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020